BRIGHT SPOT: Animal Control Officer appreciation week

(WFSB) - Did you know that this week is National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week?

Today’s Bright Spot puts the spotlight on those in our community who are dedicated to helping pets and their owners every day.

Sunday kicked off a week of gratitude for all of the caring and compassionate Animal Control Officers we are so fortunate to have here in Connecticut.

An ACO’s job can be very challenging yet at the same time quite rewarding.

Not only do they protect the welfare of countless domestic and wild animals in our community, many times they serve as their voices too.

ACOs bridge the gap between humans and animals by educating us about local laws, proper animal care, rabies, wildlife, as well as adoption and rescue.

As you can see, an animal control officer’s work is never done.

Many found themselves working even harder than ever before when the pandemic hit.

Take the Branford and North Branford ACOs for instance.

They went a step above and developed a program with their counseling center in which they went food shopping for the sick, elderly, and immuno-compromised, and delivered pet foods and other pet items to those who were unable to leave their homes.

In addition to all of that, they made masks and dropped them off to people in need.

It’s hard to imagine where we would, let alone where the animals would be, if not for these kind humans.

Make sure to thank an animal control officer today and let them know how much they are appreciated.

