Guildford standoff continues; suspect remains barricaded with family

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A standoff in Guilford has been going on for more than half a day.

Police said they have been trying to get a man out of a home on Fitch Hill Road in which he barricaded himself with family members.

Road closures that have been in effect since the incident began on Wednesday were still heavily enforced on Thursday morning.

Channel 3′s crew was by the one at Great Hill Road.

The incident began as a 911 call for a fire on Route 80.

Police said when firefighters got to the scene, a man was standing in the yard with a gun.

He then went inside a home on Fitch Hill Road.

The man’s family informed police he was with them.

Police said the home that was reported to be on fire and the one the man barricaded himself in are both owned by his family.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were hoping to end the situation with no one hurt.

“We’re working towards a peaceful resolution and taking all the steps that we can to make sure that all of those things are done appropriately,” said Chief Butch Hyatt, Guilford Police Department.

Police said they have the area contained, so residents are safe.

They told them that they should stay inside.

The state and local fire marshal are investigating the fire on Route 80.

Melissa Jones Elementary School nearby did shelter in place for a bit on Wednesday, but other than that, it has been business as usual at the school.

It’s unclear if there will be any changes at the school on Thursday.

What started as a fire call turned into a standoff with Guilford police.

