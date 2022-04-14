Twenty Towns
MA man arrested for placing video camera in East Lyme beach bathroom

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for placing a video recording device in the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme.

East Lyme police said 21-year-old Nicholas Spellman of Wilbraham, MA on Thursday by New London police.

Subsequent to Spellman’s arrest, electronics devices of the accused were subjected to a forensic examination by the Connecticut State Police Forensic Laboratory.

Police said during that examination, digital items were discovered that indicated criminal activity had happened in the Town of East Lyme.

Their extensive investigation determined that Spellman had placed a video recording device within the bathroom of the private beach association where he worked.

Police conducted interviews of victims and witnesses in multiple states, and were able to identify 13 victims who were unknowingly photographed.

Spellman was charged with 13 counts of voyeurism, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, eavesdropping, and disorderly conduct. He was processed and presented at New London Superior Court.

