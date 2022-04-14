Man arrested after police pursuit and armed carjacking in Newtown

(WFSB) – A Danbury man is facing charges after a police pursuit and armed carjacking in Newtown on Thursday.

Police say an individual wanted on a search warrant fled Danbury police and the Western CT Regional SWAT on foot in the Hawleyville area of Newtown.

The man entered an unlocked home and kidnapped a person at gunpoint before leaving in a stolen car, Newtown police said.

“The victim was able to escape a very short distance away and was not physically injured,” said Newtown police.

State police say the stolen vehicle, a white BMW sedan, was found by officers on I-84 East in Southbury.

“The BMW operator engaged the State Police in a Pursuit,” state police said.

Officials say the operator got off the highway on Exit 15 and crashed on Main Street North in Southbury.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Lemke, 33.

Lemke faces charges of illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, criminal possession of a pistol, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set at $1 million.

