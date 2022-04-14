Man who led police on multi-state pursuit set to face a judge in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A man who led police on a wild chase through three states before crashing in North Stonington was scheduled to face a judge on Thursday morning.

Ian Grant is due in New London Superior Court for the incident that started Wednesday afternoon.

Ian Grant (Connecticut State Police)

Police have yet to clearly lay out how it all unfolded.

Investigators did tell Channel 3 that Grant was wanted in Massachusetts for an outstanding warrant violation.

Police said he was lucky that he didn’t seriously hurt himself or an innocent bystander.

Dramatic chopper video that showed the conclusion of this chase.

A Connecticut trooper forced Grant’s pickup truck off a highway. Then Rhode Island tactical troopers stunned him with pepper spray before they dragged Grant through the window. He was tackled and finally taken into custody.

The pursuit ended on Route 2 in North Stonington just a few hundred yards north of Interstate 95. It lasted nearly 2 hours.

Police have not detailed Grant’s exact route, but Channel 3 followed along with the help of an affiliate’s chopper as he led investigators from Massachusetts into Rhode Island before he finally crashed in Connecticut with troopers from all three states hot on his heels.

Investigators said that Grant put other drivers in danger. Stonington police issued an Everbridge alert so that people who live in the area understood what was going on, and local schools were also placed in a temporary lockdown until the chase concluded.

Following Grant’s appearance in New London Superior Court, he’ll likely be extradited to Rhode Island.

His white Tacoma pickup truck has been impounded.

