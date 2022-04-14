Marina part of state-funded development plan in East Hartford

Twenty Towns
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State funding from a new program will be used to build a public marina in East Hartford.

Gov. Ned Lamont said $2 million will be released from the state’s Communities Challenge Grant Program.

The publicly accessible marina on the campus of Goodwin University will include new transient slips and a water taxi.

The marina will also be used, according to Lamont, as part of a multi-phase development plan that includes a riverfront hotel, restaurants, housing, and green space.

It’s a joint initiative between the Town of East Hartford and Goodwin University, the governor said.

