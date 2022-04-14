Martin Rosol’s in New Britain rolls out special Easter Kielbasa

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Martin Rosol’s in New Britain has been prepping for months for Easter and customers are pouring in for their famous Easter Kielbasa.

“It’s different than the things you are going to get in the grocery store, this is Rosol they are the best,” said Felicia Nocera.

Martin Rosol’s store has been serving the community since 1928 and each year on special holidays like Easter they roll out a special kielbasa.

“We make a popular Easter product called Easter Kielbasa and it’s on dinner tables all across the state,” said Teddy Rosol, General Manager.

With Easter just a few days away the family-owned business says customers are coming in nonstop and they’re ready.

“We have two types of Kielbasa, the fresh kielbasas and the smoke kielbasa the fresh is raw and the smoke is fully cooked but between the two of them we probably go through about 150,000 pounds of Kielbasa,” Rosol said.

To celebrate the upcoming holiday the store is offering a special giveaway.

“For Easter the little fun things that we are doing is we are giving away Easter baskets full of our products and we are doing that through our Facebook Page,” said Rosol.

The owners say you can order ahead online here.

