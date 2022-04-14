Neighborhood Crime Tracker: New London gets new fleet of police cruisers

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police in New London are transitioning to a new fleet of squad cars.

The new cars and paint schemes are safer for the officers on patrol.

10 years ago, the color scheme for New London Police was green and gold to reflect the colors scheme of the high school team, the Whalers.

Today, the scheme is an all-black with better lighting. It’s safer for the officers.

“People believe in that it’s for stealth reasons but that’s not the case it’s for officer safety,” said Captain Matthew Galante with New London Police.

New London officers are now cruising the city in four brand-new black color schemed, Ford Explorers with an improved LED exterior emergency lighting package.

“Drivers with glare, etc. cannot see officers as well when you combine those two things,” Galante said.

A U.S. Department of Transportation study found that: “Lowering the intensity of lights at night regardless of color will reduce the discomforting glare experienced by motorists without reducing visibility.”

Captain Galante says both the new lighting and reflective color scheme is an improved safety feature for officers on the street.

“Whatever works for the police you know. If it’s more safer? Then by all means change it,” said Berny Bernadeau of New London.

“A lot safer for them. Too many of our officers have gotten hurt,” said Sandrea Furr of New London.

Patrol officer David Diogo says even the flash patterns and speed of the LED lighting makes a difference in officer safety.

“The intensity differs from day to night. They’re equipped with photocells, so it gages how bright the sun is whether how bright the lights go vs. at nighttime we don’t want the lights to be so bright,” said Diogo.

The new fleet is saving taxpayers’ money.

“This type of cruiser scheme is a lot cheaper for us north of $1000 dollars cheaper per cruiser,” said Galante.

With better savings for taxpayers and better safety for officers these cruisers work out for everyone.

