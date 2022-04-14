New Haven puts on full-court ‘PRESS’ aimed at reducing gun violence

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Officials are putting on a full court press to get a handle on gun violence in New Haven.

Inside New Haven City Hall on Thursday morning, Mayor Justin Elicker along with federal, state and local partners, unveiled the first phase of a new gun violence prevention initiative.

The Program for Reintegration, Engagement, Safety and Support, or “PRESS,” will provide a multi-agency approach to identify and target individuals identified as high risk for either using firearms or being targeted by them.

“The goals of this program are two-fold: [One,] to reduce shooting incidents by increasing collaboration amongst violence prevention partners and two, to coordinate service deliveries for those at high risk or being perpetrators or victims of a shooting,” said Mayor Justin Elicker (D) New Haven. “So, it’s a very focused effort on a smaller group of individuals.”

The Elm City had a homicide on Monday, along with a shooting outside of a school on Tuesday.

New Haven police arrested three teenagers and recovered three guns, two of which they said turned out to be connected to the shooting near the school.

