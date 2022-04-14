Police investigating after wire tied like noose found near school in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a wire tied like a noose was found near a school in Enfield.

Police say it was found on a tree behind the football field at CREC Civic Leadership High School on King Street.

“The item, which was approximately twenty feet high in the tree, was noted and reported by a witness, to this agency, on April 12, 2022 at 7:01 p.m.,” Enfield police said.

Police say they believe it was placed there in the previous week.

The FBI is aware of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Enfield police at 860-763-6400.

