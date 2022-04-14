Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that injured a man Wednesday.

According to police, a 52 year-old Stamford resident, was crossing Tresser Blvd. walking northbound when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Tresser Blvd.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene after the collision. The pedestrian was transported to Stamford Hospital by Stamford EMS with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved, a gray Acura, was located a short time later by officers of the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit, parked not far from the collision scene. The license plates had been removed from the vehicle, and the driver was not located.

This collision remains open and active. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have any information regarding this collision to please contact us at (203) 977-4712.

This collision is being investigated by Sgt. Jeffrey Booth and Ofc. Lindsey Yanicky

