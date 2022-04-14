Power outages reported across Connecticut
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Areas throughout Connecticut are being hit with a line of thunderstorms.
Due to this line of storms, some Connecticut residents are dealing with power outages.
As of 6:00 p.m. the follow outages were reported:
Eversource - 1,100
- Berlin - 10
- Glastonbury <5
- Granby - <3
- Litchfield - <2
- Norfolk - 1,049
- Plainfield - <2
- Winchester - <3
United Illuminating - 0
