Power outages reported across Connecticut

Conn. (WFSB) - Areas throughout Connecticut are being hit with a line of thunderstorms.

Due to this line of storms, some Connecticut residents are dealing with power outages.

As of 6:00 p.m. the follow outages were reported:

Eversource - 1,100

Berlin - 10

Glastonbury <5

Granby - <3

Litchfield - <2

Norfolk - 1,049

Plainfield - <2

Winchester - <3

United Illuminating - 0

