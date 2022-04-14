Twenty Towns
Power outages reported across Connecticut

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Areas throughout Connecticut are being hit with a line of thunderstorms.

Due to this line of storms, some Connecticut residents are dealing with power outages.

As of 6:00 p.m. the follow outages were reported:

Eversource - 1,100

  • Berlin - 10
  • Glastonbury <5
  • Granby - <3
  • Litchfield - <2
  • Norfolk - 1,049
  • Plainfield - <2
  • Winchester - <3

United Illuminating - 0

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

