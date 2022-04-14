Signs of spring: High-tech Easter egg hunt in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Families will have just enough time Thursday evening to do an Easter egg hunt in Vernon before the storms roll into town.

It’s sunny breezy and beautiful for the time being.

The Easter egg hunt at Henry Park isn’t the version we had as kids.

There will be drones flying around dropping off treats, so you’ll need to keep your head on a swivel.

Students from Rockville High School’s Agricultural Science and Technology program have been working the egg delivery drones since March.

This is weather pending and strong winds may cancel the drones.

The Easter egg hunt starts at 5:30 p.m. for kids ranging from 2 to 8 years old. The final hunt starts at 6:15 p.m. for the 8-year-olds.

Folks should bring their own egg basket.

