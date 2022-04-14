Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Signs of spring: High-tech Easter egg hunt in Vernon

High-tech Easter egg hunt held in Vernon
By Connor Lewis
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Families will have just enough time Thursday evening to do an Easter egg hunt in Vernon before the storms roll into town.

It’s sunny breezy and beautiful for the time being.

The Easter egg hunt at Henry Park isn’t the version we had as kids.

There will be drones flying around dropping off treats, so you’ll need to keep your head on a swivel.

Students from Rockville High School’s Agricultural Science and Technology program have been working the egg delivery drones since March.

This is weather pending and strong winds may cancel the drones.

The Easter egg hunt starts at 5:30 p.m. for kids ranging from 2 to 8 years old. The final hunt starts at 6:15 p.m. for the 8-year-olds.

Folks should bring their own egg basket.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High-tech Easter egg hunt held in Vernon
VIDEO: High-tech Easter egg hunt held in Vernon
City implements plans to reduce gun violence in New Haven
VIDEO: City implements plans to reduce gun violence in New Haven
Woodstock Academy welcomes students from Ukraine
VIDEO: Woodstock Academy welcomes students from Ukraine
Meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking thunderstorms that are starting to roll into CT.
FORECAST: Strong storms possible Thursday evening