Small Business Spotlight: King Pong

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Small Business Spotlight heads to Middletown to check out King Pong.

Mark and Tina Loomis say they hadn’t played ping pong since they were kids, but a year ago that all changed.

“My son, my youngest son talked about going to a party in Hartford where they just set up some ping pong tables and I thought, we could do that, we have that space, that would bring income.”

This building in Middletown belonged to Tina’s grandparents and she had to keep it in the family.

About five years ago the couple purchased the building and needed to fill this particular space.

“My husband and son are perfectionists and they had this vision. If we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it right,” said Tina.

King Pong opened, and now the community has a unique space to play ping pong.

“It’s really become a wonderful place to meet friends, to meet great people, you know life is filled with unintended consequences and all we were thinking of doing was taking an empty space that had no interest and doing something with it that would be fun, make a little money, but we’ve just found, for whatever reason, this sport just seems to attract the nicest people.”

They have leagues during the week and they’ve already organized tournaments, one recently as a fundraiser for Ukraine.

“...We know that the money we raised, which felt like to us a lot, but the money we raised was a spit in the ocean, but Sasha got to feel loved and supported by his community for a couple of hours.”

They say once people in the community know they’re here, they keep coming back.

They have a robot to practice your game, and glow pong.

They’re also available for parties.

“We’re building a new community. Tina grew up visiting her grandmother in this building, it was her home and so when the building was going to leave the family she couldn’t accept that, so now we’ve got kids and their families coming and having a great time.”

What started as just an opportunity to make a little extra income turned into a place to grow family traditions.

“We make sure we have music going and it’s just, it’s a lot of fun.”

