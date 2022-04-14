Twenty Towns
State oversight board supports full takeover of West Haven’s finances in wake of COVID funding scandal

A state oversight board said it supports a full state takeover of West Haven’s finances.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A state oversight board said it supports a full state takeover of West Haven’s finances.

The Municipal Accountability Review Board took up the situation during a meeting that began on Thursday morning.

The potential takeover comes in the wake of a scandal over the misuse of federal COVID-19 relief funding.

MARB said there will be a 30 day public comment period before a takeover measure would go before Gov. Ned Lamont.

The trouble began shortly after Michael DiMassa, a former state representative and city employee, was arrested along with his wife and two others for allegedly stealing federal COVID relief money.

That led to a federal investigation, including a forensic audit, that uncovered several major financial issues. Perhaps the biggest bombshell was that the city received well over $1 million in relief funds and investigators said 80 percent of that total, nearly $900,000, was spent inappropriately, including several big bonuses paid out to West Haven employees.

The city’s own new finance director said some of the missteps show either incompetence or fraud.

MARB was sent in to get the city’s finances in order.

Earlier this week, West Haven’s City Council voted “no confidence” in Mayor Nancy Rossi as a result of the scandal.

Rossi has apologized for the problems but said she won’t step down.

