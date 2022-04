NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Parts of Route 44 and Route 72 in Norfolk are closed after a storm caused downed trees in the area.

Norfolk Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo says drivers should avoid the center of town.

Center of Norfolk hard hit by thunderstorms route 44 and route 272 all closed in various locations. More info to follow but please avoid the center of town. pic.twitter.com/8oDCkC9HtB — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) April 14, 2022

According to Eversource, there are 809 customers without power in Norfolk.

