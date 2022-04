MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fell off a I-95 overpass onto Boston Post Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The occupant was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

At 3:29 pm, Car 4, Engine 6, Engine 7, Quint 5 and Medic 3 responded to the Boston Post Road in the area of exit 39 for... Posted by Milford Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 944 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Fire and medic crews responded.

Oil leaked from the crash, but crews were able to mitigated the hazards.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.