Ukrainian refugees welcomed at Woodstock Academy

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodstock Academy is continuing to open their doors to students fleeing Ukraine.

A student who left Ukraine just a few weeks ago and came to the academy, Yehor Bezshchasnyi, says he hopes that other students too are able to have this opportunity.

“I have really big respect for the school because if I didn’t come here, I don’t know what I would have do this month,” said Bezshchasnyi.

This is 17-year-old Bezshchasnyi fled Ukraine back in February and arrived at Woodstock Academy just a few weeks ago.

“Leaving Ukraine was terrible because when I was staying at the border,” said Bezshchasnyi. “I crossed Ukrainian and Romanian border by foot.”

The teen adds that he has interests in politics and says being back in the classroom allows him to continue with life.

He wants other students from Ukraine to have the same experience and says they need the U.S. government’s help in getting necessary visas.

“For example, I paid about $300 to $400 for service payment, I don’t know what it called correctly but not everyone has funds to pay for this,” said Bezshchasnyi.

Today he met with Congressman Joe Courtney and asked him to do his best to help Ukraine.

“To me it wants me to redouble my efforts they really just so appreciate and kind in terms of their outlook on their situation and it shows strength in character,” said Courtney.

Bezshchasnyi has this message for the people of Ukraine. “I just want to tell them like they do not need to lose their hope… because without them and people like me like students our country will not have a future.”

The academy says they are hoping in the future to allow even more.

Woodstock has a fund specifically for Ukrainian students coming to the school to help with everyday costs of living, clothing, transportation, etc. and are accepting donations. The link to donate can be found at woodstockacademy.org.

