2 men in serious-but-stable condition after being shot in Ansonia

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Two people were driven to the hospital after being shot in Ansonia.

According to police, they received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the area of Avon and Day streets around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said they found the scene of the shooting and recovered evidence.

One of the shooting victims was reported at Griffin Hospital.

The first victim, only identified as a 43-year-old Ansonia resident who was shot multiple times, drove himself there and was stabilized. However, he was transferred to another hospital where he was listed in serious-but-stable condition.

The second, an 18-year-old Ansonia resident, was driven to the hospital in a private car. He was shot once and was listed in serious-but-stable condition.

Police said their investigation revealed that an altercation between several people on Avon Street led to the shooting of both victims. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can also be left at Tip411 here.

