Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

2 men in serious-but-stable condition after being shot in Ansonia

Ansonia Police
Ansonia Police(WFSB File)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Two people were driven to the hospital after being shot in Ansonia.

According to police, they received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the area of Avon and Day streets around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said they found the scene of the shooting and recovered evidence.

One of the shooting victims was reported at Griffin Hospital.

The first victim, only identified as a 43-year-old Ansonia resident who was shot multiple times, drove himself there and was stabilized. However, he was transferred to another hospital where he was listed in serious-but-stable condition.

The second, an 18-year-old Ansonia resident, was driven to the hospital in a private car. He was shot once and was listed in serious-but-stable condition.

Police said their investigation revealed that an altercation between several people on Avon Street led to the shooting of both victims. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can also be left at Tip411 here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

busy airport travel - Bradley Airport
Spring break, Easter travel create long lines at Bradley Airport
Easter church services
As DPH urges Easter precautions, churches, parishioners also take precautions
Eyewitness News Friday morning
A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
Norwich Police investigating home invasion