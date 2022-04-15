Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

CT Water: Precautionary boil water advisory in place for 150 in Thomaston

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) – A precautionary boil water advisory has been put in place for about 150 customers in Thomaston Friday.

Officials say a mechanical issue caused low water pressure in a neighborhood.

Precautionary boil water advisory in Thomaston
Precautionary boil water advisory in Thomaston(Connecticut Water)

“When there is low-pressure we need to test the water to make sure that no bacteria got into the water main when the pressure dropped,” Connecticut Water said.

Officials say water samples will be collected and tested at a state lab. Results will be available within 48 hours.

“Just to be clear, the precautionary boil was issued to confirm that bacteria did not get in the water,” Connecticut Water said.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Science Sunday - focusing light
SCIENCE SUNDAY: Focusing light
CT State Police. WFSB File
State police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Killingly
Something’s Brewing heads to the Capitol City and to Phantom Brewing. Courtney Zieller met with...
A special beer to help Ukraine - Something’s Brewing is in Hartford at Phantom Brewing Company
Rain Saturday
Technical Discussion: Clouds arrive tomorrow, and so does the chance for rain. A chilly Easter Sunday...