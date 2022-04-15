CT Water: Precautionary boil water advisory in place for 150 in Thomaston

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) – A precautionary boil water advisory has been put in place for about 150 customers in Thomaston Friday.

Officials say a mechanical issue caused low water pressure in a neighborhood.

Precautionary boil water advisory in Thomaston (Connecticut Water)

“When there is low-pressure we need to test the water to make sure that no bacteria got into the water main when the pressure dropped,” Connecticut Water said.

Officials say water samples will be collected and tested at a state lab. Results will be available within 48 hours.

“Just to be clear, the precautionary boil was issued to confirm that bacteria did not get in the water,” Connecticut Water said.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.