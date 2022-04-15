CVS to offer mental health services

(WFSB) - CVS is expanding their Minute Clinics to include mental health.

Many young adults are dealing with mental health issues. 41 percent of Gen Z and younger millennials are dealing with anxiety and depression.

A study done by a CVS Health-Harris Poll showed young adults want to talk to someone, and that a local pharmacy may be a good place to do it, in person or virtually.

At the clinics, people can get assessed and referred to a licensed clinical social worker who is also on site.

“We have worked on a compilation of support services that remove the barriers from people getting care,” said Cara McNulty. “The question I get asked is do people really want to go into a minute clinic or a CVS store and get care? Well it’s not like we have a big neon sign that says therapy happening here.”

A pharmacy is the same place where you get flu shots, COVID vaccines.

It may be a way to normalize mental health services.

