DEEP: four people taken to hospital after boat accident
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - According to the Department of Energy and Environment Protection (DEEP), four people were taken to the hospital after a boat overturned on Wyassup Lake.
A child was administered CPR on scene, then taken to a hospital.
The other three people were transported to a hospital for evaluation.
State EnCon Police are investigating.
