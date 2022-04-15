Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

DEEP: four people taken to hospital after boat accident

Boating accident graphic
Boating accident graphic(WALA)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - According to the Department of Energy and Environment Protection (DEEP), four people were taken to the hospital after a boat overturned on Wyassup Lake.

A child was administered CPR on scene, then taken to a hospital.

The other three people were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

State EnCon Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Science Sunday - focusing light
SCIENCE SUNDAY: Focusing light
Photo showing a CVS Pharmacy location
CVS to offer mental health services
New Esports lab at Post University
Post University christens new esports lab
Preparing for Boston Marathon
Meteorologist Connor Lewis, other Conn. locals run the Boston Marathon