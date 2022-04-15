DEEP: four people taken to hospital after boat accident

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - According to the Department of Energy and Environment Protection (DEEP), four people were taken to the hospital after a boat overturned on Wyassup Lake.

A child was administered CPR on scene, then taken to a hospital.

The other three people were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

State EnCon Police are investigating.

