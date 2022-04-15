DPH: take precautions for a COVID free Easter

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Easter weekend is almost here.

Some celebrations and services took place around the state tonight,

The Department of Public Health (DPH) is stressing that residents should still be COVID cautious.

Health officials do not want this to be like other holidays where cases spiked.

DPH is reminding people about the tools available to them to stop the spread.

Church officials and residents say they plan to play it safe this holiday.

For many, it’s the first Easter in years where gatherings and events are back.

Janixia Reyes and Javier Johnson say they plan to take part in Easter festivities like egg hunts and Sunday service, but they’ll still be cautious. “We’ll probably mask up and we have various services at this church at different times, so we’ll see if it’s busy or not.”

At the Congregational Church in south Glastonbury, tonight was the first time since 2019 they were able to hold Maundy Thursday service.

Associate Minister Larissa Forsythe said, “last year we did have a couple of outdoor Easter services, but we weren’t able to do this particular service which is very beloved in this congregation.”

With large amounts of people heading to Easter services this weekend, churches are putting protocols in place.

At the Congregational Church in South Windsor masking will be optional.

“There’s an area in the sanctuary where pews are roped off so that they’re socially distance seating but it’s not the whole sanctuary so again people can make choices appropriately,” said Interim Senior Minister Erica Avena.

DPH is urging residents to take advantage of tools in place to stop the spread, including the test to treat program, COVID testing kits, and booster shots.

