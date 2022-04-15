Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Eversource to continue sponsorship of Hartford Marathon

Eversource will remain the title sponsor of The Hartford Marathon
Eversource will remain the title sponsor of The Hartford Marathon(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Eversource will remain the title sponsor of the Hartford Marathon through 2025.

Officials announced the agreement Friday, continuing the sponsorship that began in 1994.

The 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Team 26.2 Relay and Charity 5K will be back in full swing with its 29th running on October 8, 2022. Due to event capacity restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Eversource Hartford Marathon hosted a scaled down 6,000 participants that brought an estimated $4.8 million of economic value to the area.

Spectators, participants and volunteers came to the area to enjoy race festivities, Hartford lodging and local shopping and dining through the weekend. In addition, HMF spent approximately $1.1 million in the local community for operations, supplies, safety and security, professional staff and other resources necessary to stage the event.

“We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Eversource to keep this great race tradition thriving in our state. With their support, the event can continue to contribute to the economy through the thousands of participants, volunteers and spectators patronizing local businesses and through the boost for local charities,” said Beth Shluger, CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation and Race Director of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. “We are proud of the Official Charity program in providing a vehicle for our community to stand together and cross their finish line with purpose.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Science Sunday - focusing light
SCIENCE SUNDAY: Focusing light
Breaking news.
Hartford police respond to late morning shooting
Saturday showers
Technical Discussion: Beautiful today, then somewhat unsettled & trending cooler over the weekend...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
busy airport travel - Bradley Airport
Spring break, Easter travel create long lines at Bradley Airport