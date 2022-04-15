Eversource to continue sponsorship of Hartford Marathon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Eversource will remain the title sponsor of the Hartford Marathon through 2025.

Officials announced the agreement Friday, continuing the sponsorship that began in 1994.

The 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Team 26.2 Relay and Charity 5K will be back in full swing with its 29th running on October 8, 2022. Due to event capacity restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Eversource Hartford Marathon hosted a scaled down 6,000 participants that brought an estimated $4.8 million of economic value to the area.

Spectators, participants and volunteers came to the area to enjoy race festivities, Hartford lodging and local shopping and dining through the weekend. In addition, HMF spent approximately $1.1 million in the local community for operations, supplies, safety and security, professional staff and other resources necessary to stage the event.

“We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Eversource to keep this great race tradition thriving in our state. With their support, the event can continue to contribute to the economy through the thousands of participants, volunteers and spectators patronizing local businesses and through the boost for local charities,” said Beth Shluger, CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation and Race Director of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. “We are proud of the Official Charity program in providing a vehicle for our community to stand together and cross their finish line with purpose.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.