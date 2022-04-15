FAMILY FRIDAY: Easter egg hunts and Six Flags New England

(WFSB) - Many people have been enjoying spring break this week or are heading into spring break next week.

It’s also Easter weekend.

That means there are a lot of things going on around the state.

There are several Easter egg hunts continuing this weekend.

Two unique ones being held at nature centers around the state.

Bristol

Bring your baskets to Bristol.

Indian Rock Nature Preserve is hosting a candy-free easter egg hunt in which participants trade-in the eggs they find for a prize.

This will take place Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and it’s conveniently located just off of Route 69.

Kids under a year are free. Those over a year get in for $10.

More information can be found here.

Canton

In Canton, at the Roaring Brook Nature Center, organizers are holding an educational egg hunt.

Since spring is the time when all kinds of eggs are hatching, whether that be bird eggs, frog eggs, turtle eggs, or fish eggs, the folks there are teaching participants all about the animals that lay eggs and the nests they build to hold them.

Kids will head out to find hidden “nests” around the nature center and then take off on the trails for a scavenger hunt.

Channel 3 was told there will be crafts all-day long as well and that this is all free with regular admission.

Hours are 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Learn more here.

Mystic

Over in Mystic, The Denison Petquotsepos Nature Center’s Woodland Egg Hunt may have sold out for Friday, but Saturday they have a free drop-off program geared for kids ages 5 to 10.

From 10 a.m. to noon, participants will learn all about beavers.

Attendees will even get a chance to build their own beaver dam.

Pre-registration is required for the event, which will be held outdoors. People can do that here.

Six Flags New England

For those who are lucky enough to have next week off, Six Flags New England opened its gates on Friday and will keep them open all week through April 24 for spring break.

For more information, including the park’s hours, check out Six Flags’ website here.

