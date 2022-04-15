Hartford police respond to late morning shooting
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police are responding to a shooting that happened late Friday morning.
Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department confirmed to Channel 3 that the shooting happened on Sigourney Street near St. Francis Hospital.
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.