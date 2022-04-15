Lorde’s Mohegan Sun show for tonight has been canceled

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Pop singer Lorde’s show that was scheduled for Friday night at Mohegan Sun has been canceled.

The casino said ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until a new date is announced.

It said Ticketmaster will send a communication with further details soon.

The singer issued a message to fans that Mohegan Sun posted to Facebook:

“Connecticut — these past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you,” Lorde said. “I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”

