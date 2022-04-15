Meteorologist Connor Lewis, other Conn. locals run the Boston Marathon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon will take place on Patriots’ Day, a holiday celebrated in Massachusetts.

It’s only three days away and the excitement is starting to build up.

Meteorologist Connor Lewis is from the Boston suburbs. He is running on Monday.

I cannot believe that it’s almost time to run! I’m going to Boston tomorrow. The crew here at WFSB and my family and friends have been so supportive. I’m grateful to have a lot of people cheering me on! The forecast looks nearly perfect on Monday for running.

Ideal running weather is 46 degrees and overcast. The body doesn’t have to waste any energy keeping cool or hot.

The race starts in the hills at Hopkinton.

It’ll be cold in the 30s at sunrise but by the start of the race at 10 a.m., it’ll be in the mid-40s from the strong April sun.

It will be sunny so by the end of the race runners will be feeling warm when the highs reach the lower 50s.

Lewis recommends drinking water at almost every aid station even if you aren’t thirsty.

It’ll be dry, so you won’t notice it, but you’ll be sweating and losing water when you breathe.

Bring throwaway clothes if you’re running.

Lewis went to Goodwill and bought some sweatpants and a sweatshirt to stay warm before the race.

He’ll be wearing a singlet, shorts, and gloves.

Some thin high clouds may arrive for the end of the marathon, but it will not rain.

Another Connecticut local running on Monday is Sgt. Mark Roberts, a state trooper, who will be featured on CT’22 this weekend.

“Everyone carries each other along. Everyone supports each other. They all, ya know, rise to that occasion and realize how historic Boston really is and be there and be present for the moment. The energy’s just unlike anything you’ve ever experienced,” said Roberts.

The marathon is really a celebration of community.

I can’t wait to experience it for the first time. Thank you to those cheering and volunteering and good luck runners!

