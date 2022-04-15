Middletown PD: New Britain man faces charges in ATM theft investigation

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man faces 78 charges in connection to an ATM theft conspiracy, Middletown police say.

Police say Santos Colon-Gonzalez, 24, was arrested on Thursday.

“The warrant charges Santos Colon-Gonzalez as being part of an organized crew of conspirators who are alleged to have been committing burglaries throughout CT and other surrounding states since the Spring of 2020,” Middletown police said.

Authorities say 22-year-old Joanberto Rivera, of New Britain, Rafael Delvalle, 25, of New Britain, and Nelson Colon-Davila, 21, of Hartford, have already been arrested in the investigation.

“Delvalle and Colon-Davila remain incarcerated while Rivera currently has 6 other pending cases, including a conspiracy to steal catalytic converters, and is free on combined bonds for these cases exceeding $750,000,” said Middletown police.

Police say Colon-Gonzalez is charged for burglaries in Middletown, Portland, Newington, Prospect, North Branford, Meriden, Fairfield, Farmington, South Windsor, Ansonia, Naugatuck, North Haven, Milford, East Haven, Glastonbury, and Hamden.

He faces charges of corrupt organization & racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit burglary third degree, burglary third degree with a firearm, 23 counts of burglary third degree, 2 counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary third degree, 2 counts of criminal attempt to commit larceny first degree, 2 counts of larceny first degree, 2 counts of larceny second degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny third degree, 4 counts of larceny third degree, 7 counts of criminal mischief first degree, 15 counts of criminal mischief second degree, 3 counts of criminal mischief third degree, 2 counts of criminal attempt to commit larceny fifth degree, 2 counts of larceny fifth degree, 3 counts of criminal attempt to commit larceny sixth degree, and 7 counts of larceny sixth degree.

Colon-Gonzalez is held on a $500,000 bond.

“Detectives from the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit were the lead investigators but worked with investigators from those jurisdictions, the Connecticut State Police, and the FBI to obtain the arrest warrants,” police said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.