Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Norwich Police investigate shooting

A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.(Source: MGN)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on April 14 around 6:14 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the basketball courts on West Thames Street near South Street for the shooting.

When they arrived, they found spent shell casings.

A victim was found, identified, treated at a local hospital and released.

Several people and cars fled the area at the time of the shooting.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

The investigation remains open and on-going.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Cannata at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3138, by email rcannata@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking thunderstorms that are starting to roll into CT.
Technical Discussion: Beautiful tomorrow, then somewhat unsettled & cooler over the weekend...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
File image
DPH: take precautions for a COVID free Easter
West Haven City Hall
State oversight board supports full takeover of West Haven’s finances in wake of COVID funding scandal