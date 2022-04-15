Norwich Police investigate shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on April 14 around 6:14 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the basketball courts on West Thames Street near South Street for the shooting.

When they arrived, they found spent shell casings.

A victim was found, identified, treated at a local hospital and released.

Several people and cars fled the area at the time of the shooting.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

The investigation remains open and on-going.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Cannata at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3138, by email rcannata@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.

