Norwich Police investigating home invasion

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich Police are investigating an early morning home invasion.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 495 Laurel Hill around 12:46 a.m. on the report of a distraught person in the road.

When officers arrived, they located a victim and quickly learned there was a home invasion at an apartment at 495 Laurel Hill (Thamesview Apartments).

Offices established a crime scene and the victim was transported to Backus Hospital for evaluation. The victim was later released with minor injuries.

At this time there is believed to be two suspects involved whose identities are unknown.

The incident is believed to be isolated to the parties involved. Further information will follow as the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.

