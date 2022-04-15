Post University christens new esports lab

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Post University in Waterbury opened the doors to its brand new esports lab this week.

The school described it as a place where members of its esports teams can train and students can take a breather to game.

A few years ago, it was just another room at Post University’s Drubner Athletic Center.

Now, it’s been fitted with 22 computers, gaming consoles, and anything else people can think of to make it Post’s best place to game.

Christian Ramirez, a varsity player on Post’s esports team, was one of the original student voices to make the lab a reality.

“Ever since I joined Post, the reason I joined, my mindset was I wanted to start an esports program here,” Ramirez said. “And I’m so glad I could count on them to really represent my voice.”

The university’s esports team, as well as the Bachelor’s and Master’s esports programs, have only been formally established within the last couple of years.

While the lab will serve as a place for the esports team to train and compete, non-member students also will get the chance to go in.

Inclusion is the core value for esports at Post, according to the program’s officials.

“That’s what makes us special here is the fact it’s the academics plus the athletics, all intermarried,” said Dr. Roger Caramanica, program chair, Gaming and Esports Management. “And that’s really where I think the future of the industry is going. So, we’re excited to be bringing this to our students for play and the academic space we have.”

Jennifer Beveridge is the current president of the Avis Gaming Association, Post’s gaming club.

“Never thought I’d be in esports until I actually came to Post University,” Beveridge said.

She said having a space like this will only strengthen the bond Post’s gaming community has.

“Having a community, we’re all just gaming and connecting and having a good time, it’s probably the best thing,” Beveridge said. “We’re just here for each other, we’re here to have a good time, it like, just feeds my soul.”

The esports lab is open to members of the Avis Gaming Association Club and members of the varsity esports team. The club is open to everyone, so anyone who is interested can get in contact.

Post University esports links:

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.