Red Sox hosting Twins for 2022 opening day at Fenway

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Baseball returns to Fenway Park on Friday. It’s opening day for the Boston Red Sox, who will host the Minnesota Twins.

The 2022 home opener comes a little later than expected after the Major League Baseball lockout canceled the first two series of the season, but none of that matters today as fans are already packing Jersey Street on a gorgeous day for baseball.

There are plenty of new sights and sounds this year at America’s most beloved ballpark. A brand new NESN television studio is located above the seats in right field, in addition to a bar and deck area.

If you’re going to a game this season, you can leave your cash at home. Fenway Park is now a fully cashless facility. Vendors will have cashless devices to collect payment. However, if you do bring cash, you’ll be able to load it onto a debit card at the park.

The Sox enter today’s game with a 3-3 record after road trips to New York and Detroit.

Tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we’ll let you know how the team is honoring Jackie Robinson and Red Sox broadcasting legend Jerry Remy all season long.

