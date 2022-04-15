Shooting under investigation in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A shooting that left 2 injured Thursday night is under investigation.

Police said at about 10:30 P.M., officers received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Avon Street and Day Street and a shooting victim at Griffin Hospital.

Officers located the scene of the shooting on Avon Street and recovered evidence related to the shooting.

According to police, a 43 year-old Ansonia resident was shot multiple times then drove himself to the hospital.

The male victim was stabilized and transferred to another hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

Police said a second shooting victim, an 18 year-old Ansonia resident, was driven to a local hospital by private car. He was shot once and is in serious but stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that an altercation between several people on Avon Street led to the shooting of both males. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be released as they become available.

