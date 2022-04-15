A special beer to help Ukraine - Something’s Brewing is in Hartford at Phantom Brewing Company

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing heads to the Capitol City and to Phantom Brewing.

Courtney Zieller met with owner and brewer Bo Kolcio to talk about a beer close to his heart.

Kolcio is brewing a special Ukrainian pale ale and is donating the proceeds of sales of the beer to a local organization out of Hartford that is providing humanitarian aid.

“My parents were forced out of Ukraine as children during World War II, similar to what is going on now,” he said. “The pale ale is not a traditional pale in the sense of what like an American pale ale is. I call it a Ukrainian pale ale because it’s heavy on the wheat. Wheat adds a lot of body to the beer as well as flavor, haze and mouthfeel. It’s an easy drinking pale. It’s 5.5 percent ABV which makes it a good summer beer, spring beer, basically an any time beer.”

Kolcio and Zieller then spoke about Phantom’s new IPA – Undeniable.

“It’s got different hops than you normally would see in a New England style IPA, “Kolcio said. “It’s got Zythos and Amarillo hops in it giving the beer a grapefruit tangerine taste to it. “It’s got a little bit of bitterness to it but it’s smooth.”

Next up was Phantom’s Patriot Pilsner, another smooth, crisp beer for enjoying during the coming summer months.

Kolcio and Phantom are also brewing a mango IPA.

“Our flagship King Tut IPA – it’s just loaded with tons of fresh mangoes,” Kolcio said. “So it’s also a great summer beer by the pool, by the ocean, you know, it’s an easy-drinking beer as well.”

Kolcio said he hopes to be brewing the Ukrainian beer for as long as he can.

“They are going to need a lot of aid,” he said. “The beer is available here in 4-packs as well as on draft.”

Cheers!

