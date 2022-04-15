Spring break, Easter travel create long lines at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A combination of spring break and Easter travel led to long lines at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Friday morning.

Many travel experts said people have been taking their first real vacations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Bradley officials told Channel 3 that they’ve been seeing huge spring break crowds since last week, but they expected an especially big surge Friday through Sunday as spring break and the Easter holiday converged.

For those who are flying, they stressed that there’s is no reason to panic. However, they advised just being smart about it.

They recommended arriving a little earlier because the security lines have been longer lately, especially prior to morning departures. Also, travelers should double check their flight status before arriving at the airport, have all their tickets and identifications ready to go to keep the lines moving smoothly, and add a little extra time to find parking because some lots will be full.

Travelers Channel 3 spoke with were still in a pretty good moods Friday morning, but they admitted the length of the lines did catch them off guard.

“I’m very excited. I’m thrilled to get away. [I’m] going towards warmer weather,” said Chris Anderson, traveler. “If he had to take a little more time at the airport [rather than] driving 24 hours to Florida, so it’s still quicker than driving.”

Airport officials sought to remind travelers that as they are packing, they need to remember their masks. They are still required at the airport and on the plane, per federal requirements.

A combination of spring break and Easter travel led to long lines at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.