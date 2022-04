KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious incident” at a home in Killingly Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident on Birchwood Drive was reported around 1:33 p.m.

No other details are available.

