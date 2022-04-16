Conn. Police: 17-year-old dies after serious car accident in Canterbury

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old passed away after a serious car accident in Canterbury early Saturday.

According to police, the accident happened on Water Street near Canterbury.

Officials identified the driver as Andrew William Vincent from Plainfield. Police reports say Vincent was driving with a passenger at the time of the crash.

Police say Vincent failed to navigate a curve and struck a pole.

Officials say Vincent succumbed to his injuries. His passenger was taken to Hartford Hospital via Lifeflight for serious injuries.

Plainfield Public School officials say Vincent was a student at Plainfield High School. They released a statement on Saturday. The full statement:

