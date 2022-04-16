Twenty Towns
Crews battle West Hartford fire

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around noon, West Hartford dispatch received a report of an electrical fire in a multi-family home at 44 Lilley Road.

When fire crews arrived, they found the fire was on the second and third floors.

There were no people inside the home, but there were several animals.

The fire department was able to get the fire under control.

During the response, all on-duty West Hartford fire companies were on the scene, several off-duty firefighters were called back to cover.

No injuries were reported.

The residence suffered significant damage due to fire, smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting the residents and the building official has been contacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Hartford Fire Marshal’s office.

