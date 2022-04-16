One dead in Groton motorcycle crash

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Groton.

At 6:18 p.m., Groton Police officers and medical services responded to Sandy Hollow Road and Allyn Street for a crash.

Witnesses on scene told officers that a motorcycle had crashed and the driver had been thrown from it.

The driver was seriously injured. he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by members of the Patrol Division and the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Accident Reconstruction Team.

Medical services were provided by Mystic River Ambulance, Old Mystic Fire Department, Mystic Hook and Ladder Fire Department, and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Paramedics.

The Groton Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information that may assist the police in the investigation to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

