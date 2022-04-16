Wrong-way driver strikes Conn. police cruiser

Conn. (WFSB) - A wrong-way driver hit a Connecticut State Police (CSP) cruiser early Saturday morning.

CSP officers were getting reports of a wrong-way driver around 4:05 in the morning in Cromwell.

Officials say the wrong-way car, a Honda Civic, was driving south on Route 9 north.

Reports say the Civic then struck a police cruiser near exit 19.

The on-duty officer was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The wrong-way driver failed a Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody, reports say.

The driver was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.