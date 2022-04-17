Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Car crashes in Norwich building after driver has a medical emergency

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(Gray)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A car crashed in to Norwich building after the driver had a medical emergency.

On April 16, a Norwich fire crew was dispatched to 2 Franklin Street, for a crash.

When they arrived, they found that the driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency while driving. They drove straight across the center island and struck the corner of two businesses.

Norwich Police removed the driver from the car, and began CPR.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The building suffered minor damage and is being assessed by the Norwich Building Official.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Science Sunday - focusing light
SCIENCE SUNDAY: Focusing light
A photo of a fire truck.
Crews battle West Hartford fire
A Cloudy Start And Rain Later Today...
Technical Discussion: A Cloudy Start And Rain Later Today...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast