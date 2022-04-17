Twenty Towns
Conn. State Police issue warning to Easter Bunny

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police were called to Route 169 in Lisbon on reports of a “suspicious being” driving a Jeep Saturday afternoon.

According to police reports, the being was spotted delivering baskets of candy, hiding eggs, and sneaking around backyards at local residences.

Police stopped the Jeep, only to find a 450-year-old rabbit at the wheel. According to the rabbit, he was trying to get a “jump start” on Easter.

The rabbit was issued a written warning and was told not to interfere with police matters.

