DEEP: Four people in hospital after boat capsizes

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people are in the hospital after a boat capsized in Darien, officials say.

DEEP police responded to reports of a capsized boat on Sunday.

Stamford and Darien marine units got four people out of the water, reports say.

According to a DEEP official, all four were transported to the hospital and at least two received CPR.

Officials say they are still investigating this incident.

