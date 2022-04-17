DEEP: Four people in hospital after boat capsizes
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people are in the hospital after a boat capsized in Darien, officials say.
DEEP police responded to reports of a capsized boat on Sunday.
Stamford and Darien marine units got four people out of the water, reports say.
According to a DEEP official, all four were transported to the hospital and at least two received CPR.
Officials say they are still investigating this incident.
