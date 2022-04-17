Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

DEEP: Four people in hospital after boat capsizes

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people are in the hospital after a boat capsized in Darien, officials say.

DEEP police responded to reports of a capsized boat on Sunday.

Stamford and Darien marine units got four people out of the water, reports say.

According to a DEEP official, all four were transported to the hospital and at least two received CPR.

Officials say they are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plainfield High School student dies following crash in Canterbury
Plainfield High School student dies following crash in Canterbury
Connecticut State Police
Conn. State Police issue warning to Easter Bunny
Technical Discussion: A Cooler Easter Sunday With Some Sunshine.. Watching A Coastal Storm...
Technical Discussion: A Cooler Easter Sunday.. Watching A Coastal Storm Early This Week With Rain & Chance Of Snow!
Plainfield High School student dies following crash in Canterbury
Plainfield High School student dies following crash in Canterbury