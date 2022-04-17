Milford PD: Man barricades himself in home with “booby-traps”

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a Milford man barricaded himself in his home on Saturday.

Officials were called to 112 Home Acres Avenue around 4:30 in the morning on reports of loud music. According to police reports, the resident, John Katrick, was playing loud music in his driveway.

When officials arrived on scene, he turned off the music from inside the home and refused to speak with law enforcement. Katrick was issued an infraction for this incident.

According to police reports, officials were called to the same home shortly after 8:00 am. When officials arrived, they found Katrick burning tires in his backyard.

Katrick threatened to kill officers if they trespassed on his property, police reports say. When officials attempted to approach Katrick, he ran back inside the home.

Police say Katrick then put a rifle against a first-floor window. According to police reports, Katrick then took the rifle out of the window and closed the shades. More officials were called to the scene and created a perimeter around the home on Acres Avenue.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place or evacuate the area while crisis negotiators worked to engage Katrick. Katrick did not cooperate with police and remained in the home.

According to police reports, officers heard a gunshot in the home around 8:00 pm. Officials used a drone then a robot to check on Katrick’s wellbeing.

Officials from the Special Response Team engaged with Katrick and got him to surrender.

According to police reports, Katrick was taken into custody at 11:00 pm on Saturday.

Milford Police say Katrick is being given an emergency psychiatric evaluation.

When officers were investigating this incident, the Special Response Team found a “booby-trap” on the front door made up of various knives. Officials say they believe the purpose of the “booby-trap” was to injure law enforcement.

Officials say they are still actively investigating this incident.

