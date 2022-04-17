Norwalk Police officer charged with assault, put on administrative leave

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwalk Police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after a family violence incident, police reports say.

According to officials, Norwalk dispatch got a call on Friday about an assault. Officers responded to the scene and found a victim.

The victim was transported to Norwalk hospital for minor injuries, police reports say.

Norwalk Police later learned the offender was Jermaine Nash, a ten-year veteran of the Norwalk Police Department.

Norwalk Police Chief Kulhawik was immediately notified of the incident, police reports say.

According to police, Nash was found quickly, and cooperated with officers. He turned himself in at the police headquarters, official reports say.

Nash was placed on administrative leave as is protocol after an off-duty incident, police say.

Norwalk investigators are working with the state’s attorney Paul Ferencek to ensure a thorough investigation.

Chief Kulhawik released a statement saying:

“I was notified at the onset. I have confidence in the professionalism of our officers and supervisors in the handling of this case, but I wanted to ensure complete transparency in this investigation, as such I requested that the State’s Attorney be consulted. As a result, the charges were confirmed, and the bond was determined. Additional investigations will be conducted to determine if any additional charges are appropriate.”

44-year-old Nash was charged with strangulation and assault. He is currently being held on $10,000 bond.

Nash is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Norwalk Police have a tip line (203) 854-3111l, and anonymous tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website. Tips can also be texted to the Norwalk Police department by texting “NORWALKPD” to 847411

