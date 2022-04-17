One arrested for Hartford Walmart stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man, Ruben Soto, was arrested after stabbing a Walmart employee in the stomach.

Hartford Police learned of an active stabbing at Walmart on Flatbuch Ave. at around 9:30 p.m. on April 16.

When police arrived at the store, they found Soto pinned to the floor by employees. Soto still had the knife.

Officer were able to get the knife our of his hand, and take him into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is in stable condition.

A second employee was cut on his right wrist. He was treated on scene.

Police have obtained video footage of the incident.

Soto was charged with assault, threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

