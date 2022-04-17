Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

One arrested for Hartford Walmart stabbing

Pic of Walmart store
Pic of Walmart store((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man, Ruben Soto, was arrested after stabbing a Walmart employee in the stomach.

Hartford Police learned of an active stabbing at Walmart on Flatbuch Ave. at around 9:30 p.m. on April 16.

When police arrived at the store, they found Soto pinned to the floor by employees. Soto still had the knife.

Officer were able to get the knife our of his hand, and take him into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is in stable condition.

A second employee was cut on his right wrist. He was treated on scene.

Police have obtained video footage of the incident.

Soto was charged with assault, threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
DEEP: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after boat capsizes
Plainfield High School student dies following crash in Canterbury
Plainfield High School student dies following crash in Canterbury
Connecticut State Police
Conn. State Police issue warning to Easter Bunny