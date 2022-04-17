Restaurants serve up Easter meals

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Restaurants all over the state have been busy since brunch this Easter.

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar not only did an Easter brunch service, but they’re now in the middle of Easter dinner.

They say this Easter has beaten last year’s.

The restaurant expects to serve 500 to 600 people this Easter.

They say while this year beats 2021, the weather did keep some people away, leaving their outdoor eating area empty.

The owners added people seemed more carefree and excited to be here than last year.

A sign people aren’t as concerned with the virus as before.

You can especially tell when you look at River’s reservations today.

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar owner Chris Henny said, “we had a lot of big parties with families than we didn’t have last year. It was more two tops and four tops. We had a lot of 14, 12, big families getting together and celebrating, just, we didn’t see that last year.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.