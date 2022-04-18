Twenty Towns
Beardsley Zoo set to receive state funding for upgrades

The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.
The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport will be getting some state support for upgrades and renovations.

The zoo is expected to get $4.1 million in state funding.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll announce the release of the money on Monday morning.

Lamont said the Beardsley Zoo is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Connecticut and regularly partners with schools from across the region to provide educational opportunities for children.

