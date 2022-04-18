Boating safety tips as warmer weather arrives

(WFSB) - If you plan to get on the water soon, there are some things you should take into account.

Monday isn’t as warm as it was last week, and even if the air temperature is warmer, the water temperature is not.

This water is only 47 degrees.

Eyewitness News talked to some experts about being out on the water this time of year and they say hypothermia will set in very quickly if you fall into the water.

A child died after a boating accident on Wyassup Lake in North Stonington on Friday.

Authorities say the boat flipped with four people on board.

The child was administered CPR on scene but later died.

Three others were taken to the hospital.

On Sunday morning around 10:30 two men died and two others are still in the hospital after their boat flipped in the Long Island Sound in Stamford.

Authorities say the four men were in a 12-foot boat and weren’t able to return to shore because of strong northwesterly winds and rough seas.

All four were wearing life jackets.

Authorities say the men were all Guatemalan nationals and lived in Stamford.

DEEP is investigating both incidents.

While these four were wearing life jackets, experts say it is beneficial to have them on.

“It buys you some time, it keep you calm and you’re not struggling to say afloat. Every minute is critical, if you’re in the water this time of year.,” said Gene Chmiel, owner of Black Hall Outfitters.

Black Hall Outfitters has paddleboard and kayak rentals in two shoreline locations.

Chmiel says the water temperature is a lot colder this time of year, even though we’ve seen the air temperature warm up.

“It can be a little tricky because that water in the sound isn’t even 50 degrees yet. It’s extremely cold and you go in, you don’t have more than 15 minutes or so until hyperthermia sets in,” Chmiel said.

If you plan to be out on a boat, Chmiel suggests wearing a dry suit.

“Most all the guys that are on a kayak fishing this time of year, they’re wearing a dry suit of some sort so even if you do go into the water, it’s going to hold your body heat,” said Chmiel.

